Taiwan rattled by 5.6 magnitude quake, no immediate reports of damage
The earthquake had a depth of 10 km but no other details were immediately available.
PHOTO: EARTHQUAKE.USGS.GOV
Reuters
Apr 03, 2019

TAIPEI - A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan's south-eastern county of Taitung on Wednesday (April 3), the island's weather bureau said, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

A Reuters witness said the quake shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The quake had a depth of 10 km but no other details were immediately available.

Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China considers its own, lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, and some Taiwanese remain scarred by a 7.6 magnitude quake that killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.

