Taiwan reports 13 Chinese air force planes in its air defence zone

Chinese and Taiwanese flags are seen in this illustration, Aug 6, 2022.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONOctober 19, 2023 8:14 AM

TAIPEI - Taiwan's defence ministry said that it had detected 13 Chinese air force planes entering Taiwan's air defence zone on Thursday (Oct 19) morning, including fighter jets and drones, accompanying Chinese warships carrying out "combat patrols" and drills.

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has repeatedly complained over the past four years of Chinese military activity around the island.

