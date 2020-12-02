Taiwan says it didn't need China's permission for WHO meeting on coronavirus

TAIPEI - Taiwan's presence at a World Health Organisation (WHO) meeting this week on the coronavirus was the result of direct talks between the island and the body, and did not require China's permission, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday (Feb 12).

The island's lack of WHO membership, due to the objections of China, which considers it a wayward Chinese province and not a separate state, has been an increasingly sore point for Taiwan amid the virus outbreak.

Taiwan has complained it has been unable to get timely information from the WHO and has accused China of passing incorrect information to the organisation about Taiwan's total virus case numbers, which stand at 18. China has more than 44,000.

But in a small diplomatic breakthrough for the island, its health experts were this week allowed to attend an online technical meeting on the virus.

China's Foreign Ministry said that was because China gave approval for Taiwan's participation. Taiwan Foreign Ministry spokesman Joanne Ou said China was trying to take credit for something it didn't deserve.

"The participation of our experts at this WHO forum was an arrangement made by our government and the WHO directly. It did not need China's approval," Ms Ou added.

Taiwan's experts took part in a personal capacity to avoid political disputes, and did not give their nationality when joining the online forum, she said.

The WHO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.