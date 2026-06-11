Taiwan says its sovereignty cannot be 'violated', as China ends coast guard patrol

TAIPEI — Taiwan's maritime sovereignty cannot be "violated" by Chinese efforts to create a false impression of jurisdiction, the island's coast guard said after China ended a patrol off its eastern shores.

China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, was angered after Japan and the Philippines said last month they would begin formal talks on their maritime boundaries, viewing that as involving waters off Taiwan.

Late on Saturday, Chinese state media reported that ships had been sent to carry out a "special maritime traffic law-enforcement operation" and inspect shipping in waters east of Taiwan in response to the Japanese and Philippine announcement.

Late on Wednesday, Chinese state media said the patrol had ended, after it had "inspected 198 passing vessels and rectified violations involving three ships", carried out a hydrographic survey and patrolled areas where undersea cables are located.

Taiwan's coast guard said Beijing has no jurisdiction in those waters and that whenever Chinese ships appear, Taiwan's own vessels will "forcefully drive them away, and maintain the freedom and safety of navigation".

"Our nation's maritime sovereignty cannot be violated," Taiwan's coast guard said in a statement. "Any country that asserts jurisdiction will be expelled without exception."

China recognises no sovereignty claimed by Taiwan, and Chinese warships and warplanes operate around the island on an almost daily basis.

Taiwan's government says only the island's people can decide their future, and President Lai Ching-te has repeatedly offered talks with China. Beijing has rebuffed Lai, saying he is a "separatist".

[[nid:737767]]