Taiwan says 'no information' on cooperation with South Korea on US chip tariffs

TAIPEI — Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai said on Tuesday (Nov 25) he had "no information" about any co-operation with South Korea on US President Donald Trump's tariffs on semiconductors, adding that Taiwan was conducting talks only with the United States.

South Korea's trade minister said on Monday he saw room for co-operation with Taiwan on Trump's tariffs on chips. US officials are privately saying they might not levy long-promised semiconductor tariffs soon, potentially delaying a centrepiece of Trump's economic agenda, Reuters reported last week.

"There is no such information (about co-operation with South Korea), but we have taken note of this kind of news," Cho told lawmakers in parliament in Taipei.

Taiwan's trade negotiators are only conducting one-on-one talks with the United States at present, he said, adding that he hoped Taiwan's industrial supply chain could co-operate more with countries around the world that are complementary to Taiwan.

Taiwan's exports to the United States are currently subject to a 20 per cent tariff, which the government is in talks to reduce, though the tariffs do not apply to semiconductors.

Cho said there is relatively more "benign" competition between Taiwan and South Korea in high-tech fields as well as in chip manufacturing and other advanced processes.

Taiwan is home to TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, while major South Korean chipmakers include Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

