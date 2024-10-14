Taiwan spots Chinese carrier, China military video says 'prepared for battle'

TAIPEI — Taiwan reported a Chinese aircraft carrier group sailing to the island's south on Sunday (Oct 13), as China's military put out a video saying it was "prepared for battle" amid concerns in Taipei about the possibility of a new round of Chinese war games.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, detests its president Lai Ching-te as a "separatist", and the Chinese military routinely operates around the island.

Last week at his keynote national day speech, Lai said the People's Republic of China had no right to represent Taiwan, but that the island was willing to work with Beijing to combat challenges like climate change, striking both a firm and conciliatory tone, but drawing anger from China.

Taiwan's defence ministry said in a statement that a Chinese navy group led by the carrier the Liaoning had entered waters near the Bashi Channel, which connects the South China Sea and the Pacific and separates Taiwan from the Philippines. It said the carrier group was expected to enter the Western Pacific.

Taiwan's armed forces are keeping a close watch on developments and "exercising an appropriate vigilance and response", the ministry added, without elaborating.

Security sources in Taiwan had said before Lai's address that his speech could prompt new Chinese war games, last held by the country in May in what Beijing said was "punishment" for Lai's inauguration speech that month.

Earlier on Sunday, the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command, which has responsibility for an area that includes Taiwan, put out a propaganda video on its social media accounts entitled "fully prepared and biding ones time before battle".

It showed fighter jets and warships operating together, mobile missile launchers being moved into place and amphibious assault vehicles with a small map of Taiwan included in one of the Chinese characters that make up the video's title.

China has not ruled out using force to bring Taiwan under its control.

China's defence ministry did not answer calls outside of office hours on Sunday. China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

