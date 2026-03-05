Taiwan college student dies after gaming 4 days without sleep

A college student in Taiwan died after playing video games for four days straight without sleep, according to a video uploaded on Facebook by user Lin Ting on Sunday (March 1).

Lin, an ICU nurse in Taiwan who frequently posts stories about her daily life and of her professional experiences, shared what had happened after the college student's final winter break.

Right after the break, he played games for four days and three nights, without sleep or proper rest, Lin said in the video.

"What in the world is this game that was so fun? Even his mother's advice fell on deaf ears," Lin said.

One night, he went to the bathroom when his family suddenly heard him cry out.

He had fainted, with both eyes rolled back into his head, prompting them to send him to hospital, she said in the video.

Lin said that he was suspected to have suffered a ruptured cerebral artery, causing a brain haemorrhage and requiring emergency surgery.

He was then put on life support.

After a couple of days, the family instructed the doctors to pull the plug as they were told that he would not wake up.

"On the day where his life support was to be removed, his mother had… how do I explain this," Lin clicked her tongue as she struggled to find words.

"She kept calling out her son's name."

Lin ended the video by saying that there is nothing more important than good health.

[[nid:729190]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com