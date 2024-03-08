Taiwan urges China not to change 'status quo' around waters near Kinmen islands

TAIPEI - Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council on Friday urged China not to change the "status quo" around waters near Taiwan-controlled Kinmen islands by sending coast guard boats into restricted areas.

"The current situation across the Strait should be controllable," the council's deputy head and spokesman Jan Jyh-horng told a press conference.

China said this week it would boost its defence spending by 7.2per cent this year, fuelling a military budget that has more than doubled under President Xi Jinping's 11 years in office as Beijing hardens its stance on Taiwan.

