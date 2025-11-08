Taiwan vice president makes rare trip to Europe for parliament speech

TAIPEI - Taiwan Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim made an unusual visit to Belgium on Friday (Nov 7) and spoke at a meeting with lawmakers at the European Parliament, part of an increasingly bold outreach to Europe by the Chinese-claimed and democratically governed island.

Taiwan's only formal diplomatic ties in Europe are with the Vatican, but countries from Britain and France to Lithuania and Poland have disregarded Beijing's complaints to allow visits by acting or former senior Taiwan officials.

While Taiwan foreign ministers on occasion visit Europe and other parts of the world that have no formal ties to Taipei, it is rare for an official as senior as the vice president to do so, given the risk of Chinese backlash against the host nation.

Hsiao spoke at the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China's annual summit, held in the European Parliament in Brussels.

"Europe has defended freedom under fire. And Taiwan has defended democracy under pressure," the alliance quoted Hsiao as telling the meeting.

"I stand here as a voice for a society deeply committed to the ideals that animate the parliaments of democracy around the world," she added.

China's mission to the European Union did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Taiwan's government says it has the right to engage with other countries and that China has no right to claim the island or to dictate Taipei's actions.

Taiwan's presidential office said Hsiao, a fluent English speaker who was previously the de facto ambassador to the United States, was accompanied by Taiwan Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung.

Hsiao said stability across the Taiwan Strait was a cornerstone of global prosperity.

"Despite being excluded from international organisations, Taiwan has stepped up. We contribute to humanitarian aid. We uphold global standards even when we are not allowed a seat at the table," she said.

Former Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will visit Berlin to address a conference next week.

In September, Lin travelled twice to Europe, visiting Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland and Italy.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei this week, Lin said that he went to Europe to strengthen relations and that his ministry had set up a Europe task force.