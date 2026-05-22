Taiwan lift horror: Elderly cleaner decapitated after getting caught between floors in freak accident

A woman was reportedly decapitated at a clinic in Tainan City, Taiwan, on Tuesday (May 19) in a freak accident involving a lift.

Preliminary investigations found that the 66-year-old, identified as Su (transliteration), had entered the freight lift on the first floor and was cleaning its interior when it began moving up.

She allegedly poked her head out of the lift when she heard somebody calling her, but her head got stuck in the door as it closed, decapitating her instantly.

An elevator malfunction is suspected to be the reason, but the exact cause and whether there were any safety lapses are still under investigation, authorities said.

Tainan police said they could not verify what happened as the lift did not have a surveillance camera installed, adding that there was no evidence of foul play, reported Taipei Times.

An inspection later found that the lift had been installed without proper permits.

The Tainan Public Works Bureau immediately issued a stop-work notice to the clinic and imposed a fine of NT$300,000 (S$12,100).

Use of the lift has also been reportedly banned until further notice.

The victim's husband told local media that she had been working at the clinic for about eight years.

Clinic issues apology

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Tainan Xinhemei Eye Clinic apologised for the tragic incident.

"After the incident, our clinic has immediately cooperated with the relevant authorities to investigate and continue to assist in the follow-up," the post said.

"Until investigation is completed, we sincerely hope that the public can view this matter rationally and with empathy, avoiding excessive speculation or the dissemination of unverified information."

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esther.lam@asiaone.com