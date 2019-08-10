Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend's third 'testicle', it turns out to be a tumour

No matter what kind of bedroom horror stories you might have heard, you could probably thank your lucky stars that at least it didn't go as bad as this particular couple in Taiwan.

The pair had been eagerly getting it on when the woman discovered her boyfriend had a third 'testicle'. When he went to the hospital to have it checked, the doctor simply told him they had to cut it off.

Qiu Hongjie, the director of Asia University Hospital's urology department, recently shared the peculiar patient case with ET Today. A 30-year-old male office worker had come in one day and confessed that he had three 'testes'.

The patient, whose name was omitted to protect his identity, told Qiu that the growth had not caused him pain or itch, therefore he didn't notice it at all.

Indeed, during diagnosis, Qiu discovered an egg-shaped bump protruding from the right side of the man's scrotum, just above his testicle. Not only was it resting on the spermatic cord, but it was also had the same tissue elasticity as a regular testicle. The three 'testes' were also aligned in a strange diagonal formation.

An ultrasound and a further MRI scan revealed that the excess scrotal tissue was actually a solid cyst, though thankfully confirmed to be a benign tumour. However, Qiu was worried that should it continue to grow, it would eventually put pressure on the spermatic cord and damage or even severe his testicle.

After discussing with the patient, the two agreed to have the growth removed.