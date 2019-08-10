Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend's third 'testicle', it turns out to be a tumour

PHOTO: ETtoday
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

No matter what kind of bedroom horror stories you might have heard, you could probably thank your lucky stars that at least it didn't go as bad as this particular couple in Taiwan.

The pair had been eagerly getting it on when the woman discovered her boyfriend had a third 'testicle'. When he went to the hospital to have it checked, the doctor simply told him they had to cut it off. 

Qiu Hongjie, the director of Asia University Hospital's urology department, recently shared the peculiar patient case with ET Today. A 30-year-old male office worker had come in one day and confessed that he had three 'testes'.

The patient, whose name was omitted to protect his identity, told Qiu that the growth had not caused him pain or itch, therefore he didn't notice it at all.

Indeed, during diagnosis, Qiu discovered an egg-shaped bump protruding from the right side of the man's scrotum, just above his testicle. Not only was it resting on the spermatic cord, but it was also had the same tissue elasticity as a regular testicle. The three 'testes' were also aligned in a strange diagonal formation.

An ultrasound and a further MRI scan revealed that the excess scrotal tissue was actually a solid cyst, though thankfully confirmed to be a benign tumour. However, Qiu was worried that should it continue to grow, it would eventually put pressure on the spermatic cord and damage or even severe his testicle.

After discussing with the patient, the two agreed to have the growth removed.

Qiu was able to safely extract the tumour measuring 5cm, and confirmed that it was a pseudo-tumour.

He believed that the growth was the result of scrotal edema — a condition caused by trauma to the lower body or inflammation of the scrotum which caused the fibroblast layer to be on the outside. Over time, it accumulated and became a substantial pseudo-tumour.

Pseudo-tumours are rare and their causes are usually unknown. Should the patient's tumour have been malignant, his entire right testicle and the spermatic cord would have to be removed. Therefore, Qiu advised men to regularly check themselves in the shower so they can seek early treatment if necessary.

The case is currently being studied by Taiwan Urology Association.

Bizzare as it may seem, it is possible to have more than two testes. The rare congenital disorder is known as polyorchidism, and while it normally doesn't interfere with everyday life, it increases the risk of testicular cancer and the supernumerary testicle is therefore commonly removed. 

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about
Health and Wellbeing Taiwan

TRENDING

Parents steal another kid&#039;s bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
Parents steal another kid's bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
Boyz singer Steven Cheung does odd jobs in hotel for income after cheating scandal
Boyz singer Steven Cheung does odd jobs in hotel for income after cheating scandal
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend&#039;s third &#039;testicle&#039;, it turns out to be a tumour
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend's third 'testicle', it turns out to be a tumour
Death by sex on a work trip: Who is liable?
Death by sex on a work trip: Who is liable?
Miss Universe Singapore 2018 finalist joins pageant again this year
Miss Universe Singapore 2018 finalist joins pageant again this year
&#039;Tastes like chestnut&#039;: Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
'Tastes like chestnut': Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
Family of girl in Chin Swee Road murder case said she was in relatives&#039; care, says Desmond Lee
Family of girl in Chin Swee Road murder case said she was in relatives' care, says Desmond Lee
This Singaporean female PI opens up about cheating myths and tell-tale signs
This Singaporean female PI opens up about cheating myths and tell-tale signs
That viral shot of Lamborghini cars in Punggol? They&#039;re fund-raising for Children&#039;s Day
That viral shot of Lamborghini cars in Punggol? They're fund-raising for Children's Day
Whose fault is it? Boy dashes out, gets knocked down by car at Depot Walk
Boy, 3, taken to hospital after he got knocked down by car at Depot Walk
Baby boy&#039;s death could be due to &#039;unintentional suffocation&#039; after mother fell asleep while breastfeeding
Baby likely to have suffocated to death after mother fell asleep while breastfeeding

LIFESTYLE

10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms &amp; other deals this week
10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms & other deals this week
Events in October that Singapore millennials should add to their calendar
Events in October that Singapore millennials should add to their calendar
5 ways Singaporeans can protect themselves from potential retrenchment
5 ways Singaporeans can protect themselves from potential retrenchment
8 travel hacks to save money on last-minute travel
8 travel hacks to save money on last-minute travel

Home Works

9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Athena Chu&#039;s fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn&#039;t afraid to tell her when she looks fat
Athena Chu's fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn't afraid to tell her when she looks fat
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
She fractured her spine, but it doesn&#039;t stop her from kicking butt in movies
She fractured her spine, but it doesn't stop her from kicking butt in movies
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school

SERVICES