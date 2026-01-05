Woman in Taiwan jumps out of car naked after quarrelling with boyfriend

Motorists and pedestrians in Taiwan were shell-shocked after they saw a woman leaping out of a car stark naked, apparently after a heated argument with her boyfriend.

The incident took place on Friday (Jan 2) around 6pm in Banqiao District, New Taipei City, reported Taiwanese media outlet United Daily News (UDN).

The woman, identified as 40-year-old Zheng, was with her boyfriend, 38-year-old Chen, who was driving back to his home when they got into an argument.

The dispute allegedly arose about the illness of Zheng's child from a previous marriage, as well as disagreements over finances and emotional support, reported UDN.

In a moment of anger, Zheng stripped off her clothes and jumped out of the vehicle.

Passersby quickly alerted traffic police.

As the temperature was 10 deg C that night, police officers immediately retrieved a jacket from Chen’s car and advised Zheng to put it on, reported Taiwanese news outlet CTWANT.

An on-site assessment by medical personnel deemed Zheng mentally unstable and was taken to hospital where her condition has stabilised, reported UDN.

Local police confirmed that Chen was calm during the incident and showed no signs of alcohol or drug use, and no prohibited items were found in the car, reported CTWANT.

He was later taken to a police station and his statement recorded.

