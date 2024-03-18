Taiwanese found dead after boat capsized off Indonesia

JAKARTA — A Taiwanese, missing for days after a passenger boat capsized near Indonesia's capital Jakarta, was found dead on March 15, the coast guard said in a statement.

The boat, carrying 35 people, capsized on March 11 near the Kepulauan Seribu area of Jakarta after the vessel was hit by a wave, the Indonesian authorities said.

All on board were rescued except for the Taiwanese passport holder.

"The body was found not far from the location of the capsized boat," the head of the rescue team said in a statement.

High tides hampered the search for the Taiwanese, who the coast guard identified as Shi Yi, 48.

