Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart

Dogs truly are man's best friend.

The hardest part of the day for a dog owner is, more often than not, having to leave the house, and in doing so, leaving our furry friends behind.

Thankfully, technology now allows us to take a peek at our pets while we're not at home. Some pet cameras are so technologically advanced that we can even talk to our four-legged friends through them.

Yet, one man's use of his pet camera left the internet in tears.

In a Taiwanese Facebook group dedicated to all things furry, Xue Zhaoting shared a photo he took with the caption: "I've always wanted to see what my dogs were doing while I was out. Now after seeing this, I really want to go home!"

It turned out whenever Xue's not around, instead of catching some Zs or doing whatever else dogs do, his dog Aji would sit ramrod straight with his snout facing the door. It seemed as though the pooch wanted to be the first to welcome Xue home.

He elaborated in a comment that Aji didn't move from the door the entire day. The dog would patiently wait for him to return home without fail.

Aji's melancholic back view tugged at the heartstrings of fellow group members, many of whom reminded Xue to give Aji a big hug when he got home, though others couldn't help but feel jealous as their own dogs didn't seem to care.

"Go home quickly and hug him tight."

"You've got to get home right now and hug him."

"Meanwhile my dog's enjoying a good nap." PHOTOS: Screengrab/Facebook

As if that wasn't enough to have us brimming with tears, Aji's got a heart-wrenching backstory too.

Just earlier in August, Xue found Aji abandoned in a park while taking his other dog, Socks, for a walk. Aji, though shy, had pattered over a few times to play with Socks.

He once thought to bring food for Aji but couldn't find him at the park. Only after circling the area did he realise Aji was seated by his moped waiting for him. That moment was both gutwrenching and heartbreaking, Xue said.

Aji continued to follow him around for the rest of the day. As Xue got onto his moped, the pooch slowly approached the vehicle before quietly climbing onto it, and just like that, Aji became a part of Xue's family.

Meanwhile, if anyone wants to know what Socks is like while Xue is out of the house, you can take a look here.

