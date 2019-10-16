Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart

PHOTO: Facebook/Xue Zhaoting
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

Dogs truly are man's best friend.

The hardest part of the day for a dog owner is, more often than not, having to leave the house, and in doing so, leaving our furry friends behind.

Thankfully, technology now allows us to take a peek at our pets while we're not at home. Some pet cameras are so technologically advanced that we can even talk to our four-legged friends through them.

Yet, one man's use of his pet camera left the internet in tears.

In a Taiwanese Facebook group dedicated to all things furry, Xue Zhaoting shared a photo he took with the caption: "I've always wanted to see what my dogs were doing while I was out. Now after seeing this, I really want to go home!"

每次出門，想說看一下監視器看看他們在幹嘛，看到這一幕，都想趕快回家😭😭😭 👉襪子與阿吉

Posted by 薛兆廷 on Saturday, October 12, 2019

It turned out whenever Xue's not around, instead of catching some Zs or doing whatever else dogs do, his dog Aji would sit ramrod straight with his snout facing the door. It seemed as though the pooch wanted to be the first to welcome Xue home.

He elaborated in a comment that Aji didn't move from the door the entire day. The dog would patiently wait for him to return home without fail.

Aji's melancholic back view tugged at the heartstrings of fellow group members, many of whom reminded Xue to give Aji a big hug when he got home, though others couldn't help but feel jealous as their own dogs didn't seem to care.

"Go home quickly and hug him tight."
"You've got to get home right now and hug him."
"Meanwhile my dog's enjoying a good nap." PHOTOS: Screengrab/Facebook

As if that wasn't enough to have us brimming with tears, Aji's got a heart-wrenching backstory too.

前兩週在遛襪子的時候，就有遇到這個孩子，因為他不是特別髒我們都以為他只是居民放養的狗狗，但這幾天都看到他在附近徘徊，有1-2次還在我們騎樓下乘涼，就在前天，我們去公園遛襪子的時候就看到他跑來跟襪子玩，不過看起來滿虛的，遛完襪子後我們就想說去...

Posted by 襪子與阿吉 on Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Just earlier in August, Xue found Aji abandoned in a park while taking his other dog, Socks, for a walk. Aji, though shy, had pattered over a few times to play with Socks.

He once thought to bring food for Aji but couldn't find him at the park. Only after circling the area did he realise Aji was seated by his moped waiting for him. That moment was both gutwrenching and heartbreaking, Xue said.

Aji continued to follow him around for the rest of the day. As Xue got onto his moped, the pooch slowly approached the vehicle before quietly climbing onto it, and just like that, Aji became a part of Xue's family.

Meanwhile, if anyone wants to know what Socks is like while Xue is out of the house, you can take a look here.

睡成這樣，也是不容易！ 😂

Posted by 襪子與阿吉 on Tuesday, October 1, 2019

rainercheung@asiaone.com

