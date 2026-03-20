Taiwanese man rushes back to save bedridden wife from raging shop fire, both perish

A Taiwanese man rushed back to his motorcycle shop which was ablaze to save his bedridden wife, but he could not get out on time.

The couple, in their 40s, perished.

The fire, which happened last week, had ravaged the tin-sheeted building located in Tainan's Yongkang district and spread to seven other houses on the same row, reported local media.

Firefighters found the bodies of a man and woman in a shop after they had put out the fire.

A female caregiver who reportedly worked for the deceased couple said she evacuated the shop after the man shouted that a fire had broken out.

"He (the man) ran out but then ran back in," the distressed woman told media outlet PTS Taiwan.

She explained that his wife was a stroke survivor and was bedridden.

"He asked me to take his wife but there was no wheelchair. Nothing could be done."

According to the report, firefighters found one person at the door and another person at the back of the house.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com