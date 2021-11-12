Taiwanese student in coma after being assaulted by Maserati owner, parents kneel outside hospital to apologise for son's actions

Angered that his Maserati was damaged, a Taiwanese man and his friends ganged up on the 19-year-old college student who bumped into his vehicle, sending him into a coma.

The accident took place last Sunday (Nov 7) at an intersection between two roads in Taichung, Taiwan at around midnight, where the victim knocked into the luxury car while changing lanes, according to English-language online newspaper Taiwan News.

Things quickly went south, as the college student was told to get out of his car, and received a severe beating from the driver as well as two other men who were inside the Maserati, an Italian luxury vehicle.

Video footage of the incident also shows one of the perpetrators wielding a baseball bat, using it to threaten the victim.

The college student barely made it out alive from the ordeal, suffering a skill fracture and bleeding from the brain, 8world reported.

He was immediately conveyed to the hospital for emergency treatment, and was put in the intensive care unit.

The perpetrators were arrested on Wednesday, and detained by police.

As soon as news of the incident broke, netizens were quick to identify the owner of the Maserati — who was the son of the owner of a local food company. The Maserati was registered under his mother's name.

To apologise for their son's misdeeds, the parents of the 23-year-old Maserati car owner went down to the hospital, even kneeling in front of cameras to plead for forgiveness.

His mother told reporters outside the hospital that she was "extremely upset that [this] happened", while his father explained that the incident occurred because his son was in a drunken stupor, and that the law would punish him accordingly.

Unfortunately, the victim's mother refused to meet them, saying that their words would not heal her son.

On Friday afternoon, a doctor from the hospital informed local media that the 19-year-old had awoken. "He's still intubated, so he can't speak now, but he nodded when I called his name, said the doctor.

claudiatan@asiaone.com