Tale of two cities: Hong Kong turmoil may boost Singapore's financial hub status

Read also

"There will be some immediate benefits (for Singapore)," he added, pointing to reports that tycoons were already shifting money from Hong Kong.

Hong Kong offers access to China and enjoys freedoms unseen in the mainland, under the terms of its 1997 handover from Britain to Beijing.

It has a large expatriate community and prides itself on its reputation as a financial capital in the region.

But its status is temporary - the handover agreement expires in 2047 - and in recent years, there has been increasing concern about Beijing's influence.

A banking source in Hong Kong said the super rich have begun to shift their assets to Singapore, which analysts said is looking increasingly enticing to foreign businesses as the location for their headquarters and key staff.

Companies were unsettled not only by the massive demonstrations, but also by the proposed law, which they feared could undermine Hong Kong's reputation as a safe place to do business.

Opponents of the proposal worry it will entangle people in China's notoriously opaque and politicised justice system, and threaten those critical of Beijing's policies.

"Enacting such an open-ended law by fiat will only drive business to places like Singapore," Mr Richard Harris, chief executive of Port Shelter Investment, wrote in Hong Kong's South China Morning Post.