Taliban announces ban on internet in northern Afghanistan

KABUL — The Taliban administration on Wednesday (Sept 17) announced an internet ban across a swathe of northern Afghanistan, "to prevent immoral activities", provincial government statements said.

The hardline Islamist movement has previously voiced concern over pornography and flirtation between men and women online.

It is first such internet ban since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021, though it has announced other measures including stopping girls going to high school and women working in many different fields.

The ban will cover five provinces — Kunduz, Badakhshan, Baghlan, Takhar and Balkh — in the north of the country, which encompasses the population centres of the region.

The restriction is limited to all internet connections via fiber optic cable, officials said. Internet access on cell phone data, however, will be available, they said.

All connections have been cut off, according to a statement from the provinces.

"This measure has been taken to prevent immoral activities," the statement said, adding that an alternative will be provided for essential needs.

The fiber optic disconnection leaves offices, homes and other businesses without an internet connection.

Former US Ambassador to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said the ban was absurd.

"If pornography is really the concern, like as in many Islamic countries, it can easily be filtered. Many countries in the Islamic world do exactly that," he said.

The Taliban formally codified a long set of rules governing morality late last year, ranging from requiring women to cover their faces and men to grow beards to banning car drivers from playing music.

The Taliban's restrictions on women and freedom of expression have drawn sharp criticism from rights groups and many foreign governments.

[[nid:722525]]