Tear gas fired at Hezbollah supporters protesting Lebanon blocking Iranian flight

BEIRUT — The Lebanese army fired tear gas on Saturday (Feb 15) at Hezbollah supporters protesting around Beirut airport against Lebanon blocking an Iranian flight to Beirut this week after the Israeli military accused Tehran of using civilian aircraft to smuggle cash to Beirut to arm the Lebanese group.

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah called on the army to hold those who fired at the protesters to account.

The Lebanese army and government "should have held immediate meetings to prevent the Israeli enemy from imposing its dictates on the airport and from continuing its occupation of Lebanese territory ... instead of using force against a peaceful sit-in on the airport road," Fadlallah added in a statement.

Iran barred Lebanese planes from repatriating dozens of Lebanese nationals stranded in Iran on Friday, in a standoff between the two countries following what Tehran described as an Israeli threat to attack it.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi spoke to his Lebanese counterpart by phone on the matter and both "declared their readiness for constructive talks," state media said, without elaborating.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Friday had said that Israel had threatened a passenger plane carrying Lebanese citizens from Tehran, disrupting flights to Beirut airport. He condemned the alleged Israeli threat as a violation of international law.

