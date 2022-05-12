Terrifying moment: 10m-high water slide collapses at Indonesia amusement park, sending people crashing to the ground

A video making its rounds online showed the terrifying moment people spilled to the ground from a 10-metre height as a water slide at an amusement park in Indonesia collapsed.

The incident happened last Saturday (May 7) at the Kenjeran Park, popularly known as Kenpark, located in Surabaya.

The 17-second clip published by Noodou on Facebook showed water gushing out from what looked like a "leak" in a water slide high above ground. Moments later, that portion of the slide completely gave way, sending a torrent of water, and people, crashing to the floor.

According to Antara News, the part of the slide that had snapped was located at a height of about 10 metres.

Initial reports stated that nine people had fallen off the water-filled ride, including one child who suffered a head injury.

A subsequent report stated that 16 park-goers — mostly children — were injured in the accident. Their injuries ranged from severe to light, Tempo.co reported, with at least three people suffering broken bones. One victim did not have serious injuries but complained of dizziness.

There were no reports of fatalities.

Indonesian media reports speculated that the cause of the water slide collapse could have been due to wear and tear.

However, a park spokesperson said that rides at the attraction are maintained regularly, adding that the last scheduled maintenance was performed nine months ago.

He argued that the cause of collapse could be due to the ride being overloaded, as the maximum capacity of the slide is "five to 10 people".

Investigations into the incident are ongoing. The park was closed on May 8 for further probes but it is unclear if it has since reopened.

Surabaya Mayor Eri Cahyadi stated that park management would have to be held responsible for the incident and provide medical compensation to victims.

In the wake of the incident, the city's deputy mayor has also called for thorough checks on all entertainment facilities in the East Java capital.

