Thai AirAsia to reduce seat capacity by about 30% as jet fuel prices bite

BANGKOK — Thai AirAsia will reduce overall seat capacity by an average of 30 per cent between May and June due to a sharp rise in aviation fuel prices and softening mid-year travel demand, the airline said in a statement on Tuesday (April 28).

"For domestic routes, the airline will carefully optimise flight frequencies," it said.

"On the international front, the airline has temporarily suspended and reduced frequencies primarily on Indian routes due to high operating costs."

Operations across other markets such as China, East Asia, and Southeast Asia remain steady, it added.

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