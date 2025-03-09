Thai Airways and AirAsia impose restrictions on use of power banks during flights

Thai Airways and AirAsia have introduced new restrictions on the use of power banks onboard flights.

As of March 15, Thai Airways will prohibit the use of power banks during flights, as reported by Thai publication The Nation.

However, passengers can still carry them in their carry-on luggage, provided they comply with capacity limits set by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.

A check on the international carrier's website shows a notice regarding the new regulation.

The notice states: "These measures are implemented to ensure the highest level of safety for passengers and crew.

"We kindly ask for your cooperation in adhering to these regulations and apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Malaysian budget airline AirAsia has also included similar restrictions for passengers on the use of power banks while onboard a flight.

As reported by The Nation, AirAsia only allows power banks in carry-on luggage.

On top of that, they must have clear capacity labels, be in good condition and comply with International Air Transport Association safety standards.

Other international carriers have also tightened measures on the use of power banks.

In February, South Korea's Air Busan announced that it will not allow passengers to keep power banks in overhead cabin bins, following an incident on Jan 28 when one of its planes was engulfed in flames at Gimhae International Airport.

More recently on Feb 24, a Batik Air plane cabin bound for Thailand was filled with smoke reportedly due to a burning power bank, according to The Straits Times.

amierul@asiaone.com