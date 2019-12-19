Thai army 'regrets' killing 3 Muslim civilians in south

Army rangers keep watch as residents gather after three Muslim loggers were mistakenly shot dead by soldiers in Narathiwat, Thailand, on Dec 17, 2019.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

BANGKOK - The Thai army has expressed "regret" after troops shot dead three Muslim men foraging in the jungle this week, and promised a probe, a rare admission of wrongdoing by the military in Thailand's insurgency-scarred south.

On Monday (Dec 16), security forces killed three men aged 24-27 in a jungle in Narathiwat province, believing them to be Muslim militants.

The commander of the southern army region - which oversees the three southernmost provinces - apologised for the "mistaken identity" made by the officers.

"All three people shot dead were villagers, not militants," Lieutenant-General Pornsak Poolsawat admitted in a statement obtained on Wednesday.

The military has been locked in a simmering conflict with Muslim militants in Thailand's south for 15 years as the rebels agitate for more autonomy.

More than 7,000 lives have been claimed in clashes - the majority civilians both Buddhist and Muslim.

The three men killed on Monday had been foraging in the jungle, Pornsak said, vowing an investigation into whether perpetrators had "intentionally" killed the men, which could result in prosecution.

Critics say impunity reigns in the south, with no military personnel ever having been successfully prosecuted for alleged abuses.

A heavy military presence blankets the region under martial law as soldiers attempt to contain an insurgency masterminded by shadowy rebel groups who accuse the Thai state of heavy-handed tactics.

The bodies of the three men were retrieved on Tuesday from the mountainous terrain and transported to a nearby hospital.

The admission comes months after the death in August of Abdulloh Esormusor, a Muslim man who was detained by the military and left in a coma after being interrogated at a notorious Thai detention centre.

Suspects are routinely taken for interrogation and held under emergency laws in detention centres where rights groups have documented torture.

Anger has snowballed over Abdulloh's case, with an umbrella group representing some of the shadowy rebel groups saying they suspected foul play and calling for an international probe.

More about
Thailand Military Islam

TRENDING

Hong Kong body-in-cement killers get 17 years each for manslaughter of Cheung Man-li
Hong Kong body-in-cement killers get 17 years each for manslaughter of Cheung Man-li
&#039;Young punk&#039; brazenly vapes on public bus
'Young punk' brazenly vapes on public bus
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness &amp; Amore Fitness - worth it?
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness & Amore Fitness - worth it?
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang
Woman films herself assaulting stroke-stricken husband in Indonesia
Woman films herself assaulting stroke-stricken husband in Indonesia
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan
Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan
Man sleeps in van for at least 9 hours after parking by roadside - despite attempts to wake him
Man sleeps in van for at least 9 hours after parking by roadside - despite attempts to wake him
What to do in JB this weekend: New Danga Bay mall, karaoke hotpot &amp; other wet weather activities
New Danga Bay mall opens in JB; karaoke hotpot & other wet weather activities for a weekend across the Causeway
China university expels 92 foreign students
China university expels 92 foreign students

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

5 fun and free activities in Singapore to get you into the Christmas mood this weekend
5 fun and free activities in Singapore to get you into the Christmas mood this weekend
10 reasons why you should change your job, even if you don&#039;t want to
10 reasons why you should change your job, even if you don't want to
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
I don&#039;t want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
I don't want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints

SERVICES