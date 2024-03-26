Thai boy, 4, throws and pierces sister's head with scissors while imitating movie fight scene

It was a scene straight out of a movie.

While playing outside their home in northeastern Thailand, a four-year-old boy named Nui flung a pair of scissors at his older sister last Saturday (March 23), in a supposed re-enactment of a movie fight scene.

The blade perforated the skull of the 10-year-old girl, who goes by the name Face, reported Thai publication Thaiger.

A 16-year-old eyewitness known as Yui told Thai media that Nui had gotten upset after hearing her caution Face to stay away from her scissors-wielding brother for her safety.

The siblings' grandfather immediately rushed outside when he heard the girl crying and attempted unsuccessfully to dislodge the pair of scissors stuck in her head, reported Thai news website Sanook.

Face was rushed to Satuek Hospital, but had to be transferred to Buriram Hospital as the first hospital lacked the equipment needed for surgery.

It was found that the pair of scissors was embedded about an inch (2.5cm) deep in her skull. It had nearly pierced a nerve but did not strike any vital parts of the brain.

Doctors successfully removed the object, and the girl was warded at the hospital for two days before being discharged to recuperate at home.

ALSO READ: Chinese boy, 8, gets pencil lodged in head after being disciplined by father

lim.kewei@asiaone.com