Thai boy wins hearts (and masks) for adorable meltdown over 'lost' mask under his chin

We often miss what's right under our noses — or right under the chin, in one Thai boy's case.

A Kindergarten 2 student from Nakhon Phanom province left many tickled pink after his teacher shared a TikTok of him crying over a "lost" face mask which was simply tucked under his chin.

Uploaded on Aug 6, the clip opened with the boy in tears and the teacher asking him what he was looking for.

"My mask," the child wailed plaintively, not realising that he was still wearing it.

The teacher comforted him, telling him not to cry, but she couldn't resist some good-natured fun.

"Did you look in your bag? Let's go look for it," she suggested.

After a fruitless search and a few more tears, the teacher led him to a mirror, where he finally broke into a smile after realising what was going on.

The adorable moment racked up over 11,800 likes on TikTok and even made its way over to Taiwanese netizens.

"That teacher is so patient. I don't think I could hold my laughter if the child was crying like that," one commented.

Another wrote: "Even little kids are worried about their masks being lost. Adults should follow suit and wear their masks properly."

In fact, people were so charmed by the video that they even mailed the boy some new masks — despite the fact that he'd already found his.

In an update on Aug 14, the teacher shared pictures and clips of the boy posing happily with his new face masks.

"Thank you for all the kindness that you have given and for sending the masks," she wrote.

Schools in Thailand reopened on July 1 after months of home-based learning due to Covid-19.

As part of strict hygiene rules, students have to wear face coverings and practise safe distancing.

Schools are also recommended to reduce class sizes to 20 to 25 students and sanitise frequently touched surfaces throughout the day.

