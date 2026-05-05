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Thai cabinet approves $15b emergency borrowing decree, PM says

Thai cabinet approves $15b emergency borrowing decree, PM says
Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul delivers his government's policy statement to the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 9, 2026.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONMay 05, 2026 7:33 AM

BANGKOK - Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday (May 5) approved an emergency decree to borrow 400 billion baht (S$15 billion) to alleviate cost of living pressures and support energy costs, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said.

  • The borrowing is necessary because higher energy prices will impact everyone, Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said.
  • Half of the borrowing will be targeted towards vulnerable groups and the other half will be used to help the energy transition.
  • "We have to help vulnerable groups," he said, adding the government will try to reduce living costs and push for clean energy use.
  • All of the borrowing will be sourced from within Thailand, he said, adding that the decree will be put to parliament next week.

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ThailanddebtGovernment Borrowing/Debtenergy
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