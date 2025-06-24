Award Banner
Thai cabinet reshuffled settled, coalition strong, PM says

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra walks after a cabinet meeting as she battles to stay in power after drawing sharp criticism of her handling of a border row with Cambodia and the government has promised a cabinet reshuffle this week, at the Government House, in Bangkok, Thailand, June 24, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJune 24, 2025 7:51 AM

BANGKOK — Thailand's cabinet reshuffle has been settled and the government coalition remains strong, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Tuesday (June 24).

"It is settled and I've spoken with all party leaders and now the names are being vetted," she told reporters.

Her remarks came after the second-largest partner in the coalition withdrew its support last week.

Paetongtarn also dismissed speculation that she would also take the Defence Ministry portfolio.

