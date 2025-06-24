Thai cabinet reshuffled settled, coalition strong, PM says

BANGKOK — Thailand's cabinet reshuffle has been settled and the government coalition remains strong, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Tuesday (June 24).

"It is settled and I've spoken with all party leaders and now the names are being vetted," she told reporters.

Her remarks came after the second-largest partner in the coalition withdrew its support last week.

Paetongtarn also dismissed speculation that she would also take the Defence Ministry portfolio.

