Thai court rejects petition over ex-PM Thaksin's political influence

BANGKOK - Thailand's Constitutional Court on Friday (Nov 22) rejected a petition seeking to stop billionaire former premier Thaksin Shinawatra from interfering in the running of the ruling Pheu Thai party.

Political heavyweight Thaksin, the father of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has repeatedly denied holding sway over the Pheu Thai party since his 2023 return from 15 years of self-imposed exile.

[[nid:706348]]