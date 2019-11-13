Thai courtroom shoot-out kills 3, including Yingluck's lawyer

Three people were killed in a shoot-out at a Thai courtroom on Tuesday during a hearing into an inheritance dispute, according to police, who said two of the victims were lawyers.

The gunman opened fire on the opposing side in the dispute in Chanthaburi provincial court, before a guard shot back and fatally wounded him.

National police office spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen said three people including the assailant were confirmed dead, while others were injured in the melee.

"Two are lawyers, another one is the shooter," he said, adding that they are still investigating why the courtroom feud turned deadly.

Chantaburi provincial court after the shooting. PHOTO: AFP

The identities of the victims were not released, but the Bangkok Post named one as Bancha Porameesanaporn - a former lawyer for ousted prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra during her trial for mishandling a rice subsidy scheme which allegedly cost Thailand US$8 billion.