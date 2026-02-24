Thai DPM goes viral for donning luxury jacket also worn by Blackpink's Lisa

Who wore it better?

Thai deputy prime minister Thamanat Prompow has gone viral for wearing the same jacket that Blackpink's Lisa did while he went to view the northern lights, according to a post uploaded to Facebook on Sunday (Feb 22).

The post has since garnered over 62,000 reactions and more than 3,500 comments.

In his post, Thamanat can be seen donning an orange-and-brown camouflage puffer jacket - a limited-edition Chrome Hearts x Nocta by Drake x Nike, Sanook reported.

This creation is the result of a three-way collaboration across the luxury brands and is estimated to cost around US$39,000 (S$49,300).

Lalisa Manobal of K-pop girl group Blackpink fame had also posted an Instagram photo of herself in a jacket of the same design, making a mark among street-fashion fans, according to The Nation.

Aside from the fact that Lisa wore this jacket, the craftsmanship of the apparel also drives up its price, according to Thai publication Naewna.

The cross is reportedly made from premium leather and hand-stitched piece by piece, while the zippers and buttons on this jacket are made from Sterling Silver.

The jacket itself is also not publicly available and only sold to Chrome Hearts VVIP customers or through special orders.

