Thai girl suffers from vaginal bleeding after a leech crawled inside

A Thai study found that vaginal bleeding caused by leeches is a problem unique to Thailand and other tropical countries.
PHOTO: Facebook/ napaporn.thanawong
Joey Lee
Joey Lee
AsiaOne

The monsoon season brings with it wet and humid weather, creating the perfect environment for bloodsuckers and other creepy crawlies to thrive.

In Thailand, a young girl experienced an unwanted visitor in the form of a leech, which inadvertently crawled into her vagina and feasted on the blood there.

The parasite was only discovered after it had its fill of her blood and fell off on its own.

Her disturbed aunt, Napaporn Thanawong, took to Facebook on July 27, warning other parents to keep a closer eye on their children during the rainy season when such insects are out in full force.

เตือนภัย...

Posted by Napaporn Thanawong on Saturday, 27 July 2019

The post was accompanied by two disturbing photos — one of a bloodied diaper the child had worn and another presumably of the leech. Thanawong did not disclose the age of her niece.

It remains unknown how the parasite ended up in the girl's body as she always has her pants on and seldom ventures out of her home, China Press reported.

The child also did not show any signs of being ill; she only cried when the leech fell out, and was taken to see a doctor thereafter.

While the doctor revealed that the leech was not poisonous, it took a while for the bleeding to stop. Thanawong added that her niece would still need to undergo further tests to see if there are other adverse effects.

NOT AN ISOLATED CASE

This incident is not the only recent one happening in Thailand. A five-year-old girl also reportedly experienced a similar incident.

In addition to itching for a few days, the girl had told her mother that it felt like her genitals were being bitten by ants. They also noticed a foul odour being emitted.

After spotting blood on her underwear, the child's worried parents rushed her to a hospital where a doctor discovered the insect in her vagina.

The doctor advised parents to supervise where their children go off to play, and to seek medical attention if they come across any anomalies.

For the kids' safety, parents should also pay attention to clothing that have been hung out to dry which may trap such insects.

A 2003 research paper published by the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology in Bangkok's Chulalongkorn University found that vaginal bleeding caused by leeches is a problem unique to Thailand and other tropical countries.

The study found ten children aged between five and ten who've had similar experiences after swimming in a river or pond.

In one case, the bleeding was so severe that the child needed a blood transfusion.

joeylee@asiaone.com

More about

Thailand Insects
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

From breakfast till late – Singapore&#039;s best hawker food
From breakfast till late – Singapore's best hawker food
Baby and mother struck by falling durian in Pahang
Baby and mother struck by falling durian in Pahang
6 credit cards which give free access to airport lounges
6 credit cards which give free access to airport lounges
Babysitter in Malaysia dies after running into burning house to save 2 toddlers
Babysitter in Malaysia dies after running into burning house to save 2 toddlers
Nets apologises for hurt caused by &#039;brownface&#039; advertising campaign
Nets apologises for hurt caused by 'brownface' advertising campaign
Durian season is coming back this National Day weekend and Mao Shan Wang prices are expected to drop
Durian season is coming back this National Day weekend and Mao Shan Wang prices are expected to drop
A day in the life of Vivian Hsu is quite typical of a Singaporean housewife
A day in the life of Vivian Hsu is quite typical of a Singaporean housewife
Thai girl suffers from vaginal bleeding after a leech crawled inside
Thai girl suffers from vaginal bleeding after a leech crawled inside
Is Lee Jong Suk dating Kwon Nara? Here&#039;s what their agency said
Is Lee Jong Suk dating Kwon Nara? Here's what their agency said
You can rent a 2-storey bungalow on the rooftop of International Plaza for $15k a month
You can rent a 2-storey bungalow on the rooftop of International Plaza for $15k a month
3 of the best companies to work for in Singapore
3 of the best companies to work for in Singapore
In fit of jealousy, Taiwanese woman cuts off ex-husband&#039;s penis
In fit of jealousy, Taiwanese woman cuts off ex-husband's penis

LIFESTYLE

New &#039;old&#039; Raffles Hotel reopens after 2-year renovation. Here&#039;s how it looks inside
New 'old' Raffles Hotel reopens after 2-year renovation. Here's how it looks inside
#JoeyJios finale: My job sent me cafe-hopping in Batam for free
Cafe-hopping in Batam: $1.50 for mains
10 exquisite mooncakes to gift your boss and mother-in-law that will fly them to the moon
10 exquisite mooncakes to impress your boss and mother-in-law
Just opened August 2019: New restaurants and bars in Singapore this month
Just opened August 2019: New restaurants and bars in Singapore this month

Home Works

How to build a pet-friendly haven, just like these 7 homes
How to build a pet-friendly haven, just like these 7 homes
9 tips to create wellness in the home
9 tips to create wellness in the home
7 unexpected colour palettes that work
7 unexpected colour palettes that work
Bathroom colour schemes you&#039;ll love
Bathroom colour schemes you'll love

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How can dis b allow? This week in the comments section
How can dis b allow? This week in the comments section
US man discovers dead baby in mother&#039;s freezer, believes it&#039;s sister from 47 years ago
US man discovers dead baby in mother's freezer, believes it's sister from 47 years ago
Boy in China sticks needle up urethra in apparent bid to stay awake while doing homework
Boy in China sticks needle up urethra in apparent bid to stay awake while doing homework
Popular live-streamer, thought to be young woman, exposed as 58-year-old Chinese &#039;Granny&#039;
Popular live-streamer, thought to be young woman, exposed as 58-year-old Chinese 'Granny'

SERVICES