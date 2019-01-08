Thai girl suffers from vaginal bleeding after a leech crawled inside

A Thai study found that vaginal bleeding caused by leeches is a problem unique to Thailand and other tropical countries.

The monsoon season brings with it wet and humid weather, creating the perfect environment for bloodsuckers and other creepy crawlies to thrive.

In Thailand, a young girl experienced an unwanted visitor in the form of a leech, which inadvertently crawled into her vagina and feasted on the blood there.

The parasite was only discovered after it had its fill of her blood and fell off on its own.

Her disturbed aunt, Napaporn Thanawong, took to Facebook on July 27, warning other parents to keep a closer eye on their children during the rainy season when such insects are out in full force.

The post was accompanied by two disturbing photos — one of a bloodied diaper the child had worn and another presumably of the leech. Thanawong did not disclose the age of her niece.

It remains unknown how the parasite ended up in the girl's body as she always has her pants on and seldom ventures out of her home, China Press reported.