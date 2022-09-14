Thai hotel sets Guinness world record with largest Negroni cocktail

BANGKOK – A hotel in the Thai capital set a Guinness World Record on Monday (Sept 12) by stirring up the world's largest Negroni cocktail, with more than 630 litres of the bitter Italian drink.

Mixologists at the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok Hotel poured dozens of bottles of the key ingredients – gin, vermouth, and Campari – into an iced acrylic container 1.7m tall and weighing about 400kg.

The previous record was 504 litres, said Guinness adjudicator Kazuyoshi Kirimura, who added that the hotel was required to bottle and distribute the entire concoction within the next couple of months.

