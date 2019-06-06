Thai junta chief Prayut vows to 'do his best' as civilian PM

Thailand's junta chief Prayut Chan-o-cha will lead an unwieldy 19-party coalition government that has a slim majority in the lower House of Representatives, but could be vulnerable to defections and infighting.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

BANGKOK - Thailand's junta chief Prayut Chan-o-cha called on Thursday (June 6) for national unity and thanked members of parliament after they voted him in as a civilian prime minister, five years after he seized power in a military coup.

Mr Prayut easily defeated Mr Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, a charismatic political newcomer, by 500-244 votes in a combined ballot by both houses of parliament, one of which was entirely appointed in a process controlled by the junta.

The late Wednesday vote followed a general election on March 24, the first since Mr Prayut's 2014 coup, when he ousted an elected government and ushered in a phase of strict military rule.

The opposition Democratic Front of seven parties that voted for Mr Thanathorn says the electoral system was designed to extend and legitimise military domination of civilian government.

The newly endorsed prime minister wanted all Thais to join hands with him to take the country forward, a government spokesman said.

He would now "do his best for the nation, religion, monarchy, and the people", said the spokesman, Lieutenant General Werachon Sukondhapatipak.

Mr Prayut will lead an unwieldy 19-party coalition government that has a slim majority in the lower House of Representatives, but could be vulnerable to defections and infighting.

Some Thais were unhappy by the Wednesday day vote with hashtag #RIPTHAILAND and #NotMyPM trending on Thai twitter in the aftermath of Mr Prayut's confirmation.

"I was disappointed because I'm part of a new generation and I hope that the country could move forward to be better than it is now," Ms Suchanya Boonchu, 19, told Reuters.

'UNDER CONTROL'

Others say Mr Prayut's victory was well deserved because he brought stability after years of partisan turmoil stemming from confrontation between the military-royalist establishment and loyalists of ousted prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

"I am happy because I have always favoured him," said Ms Wilai Pomarrin, 55, who sells newspapers in Bangkok.

"Judging from the past five years, he has the situation under control," she said.

Opposition lawmakers argued for hours on Wednesday that Mr Prayut was unfit for office.

Mr Thanathorn told reporters outside parliament after the vote that his party would continue to work to end military dominance.

"We did not lose. But because of the rules we have been robbed of victory," he said.

"This election is one battle, and I believe the people will still call for freedom and justice," Mr Thanathorn said.

After the preliminary results of the March election, the Democratic Front projected that it had won a majority in the House.

However, the Election Commission later announced a change in a seat-allocation formula that gave 10 small parties one seat each, mostly at the expense of Mr Thanathorn's Future Forward Party. The 10 small parties joined Mr Prayut's alliance.

The Palang Pracharat Party thanked lawmakers for the vote that endorsed Mr Prayut as prime minister and urged the Democratic Front to work constructively as the opposition in parliament.

"The people are waiting for the new government to solve their problems so we have to quickly form the cabinet," party spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana told reporters.

"The seven parties that voted for Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit should prepare to work as the opposition to check the government and fight in parliament rather than engage in verbal attack on General Prayut so politics can become more constructive like the people want," he said.

More about

Politics and Government voters Thailand
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

She moved to Singapore, quit her lucrative job, acted in Crazy Rich Asians, and made her first movie at 36
She moved to Singapore, quit her lucrative job, acted in Crazy Rich Asians, and made her first movie at 36
Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling marries Japanese boyband member Akira
Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling marries Japanese boyband member Akira
Chinese girl suffers constipation for 5 days. The cause? Bubble tea pearls
Doctor's scan reveals undigested bubble tea pearls the cause of girl's severe constipation
Malaysian girl falls asleep in cinema watching Aladdin, wakes up to find &#039;Prince Charming&#039; holding her hand
Malaysian girl falls asleep in cinema watching Aladdin, wakes up to find 'Prince Charming' holding her hand
Student and the internet get shock of their lives after mistaking hanging laundry for hanged person
Student and the internet get shock of their lives after mistaking hanging laundry for hanged person
Kok Kee Wanton Noodle to reopen June 12 at Jalan Besar coffeeshop
Kok Kee Wanton Noodle to reopen June 12 at Jalan Besar coffeeshop
National hockey player, 24, suffers stroke after collision
National hockey player, 24, suffers stroke after collision
6-year-old girl dies after falling from Ang Mo Kio HDB flat
6-year-old girl dies after falling from Ang Mo Kio HDB flat
Condo features at an HDB price? You could get this at your new BTO
Condo features at an HDB price? You could get this at your new BTO
Customer surprises Grabfood rider in Malaysia with $65 &#039;duit raya&#039;
Customer surprises Grabfood rider in Malaysia with $65 'duit raya'
Thai army instructor sacrifices life during grenade training
Thai army instructor sacrifices life during grenade training
Rebecca Lim is back following people on Instagram, including Ian Fang
Rebecca Lim is back following people on Instagram, including Ian Fang

LIFESTYLE

Famed Afuri ramen opens June 28 at revamped Funan mall
Famed Afuri ramen opens June 28 at revamped Funan mall
Movie ticket prices Singapore (2019) - which cinema is the cheapest?
Movie ticket prices Singapore (2019) - which cinema is the cheapest?
5 criteria to consider when picking the right nursing home for your parents
5 criteria to consider when picking the right nursing home for your parents
#Joeyjios: Taking on Taufik Batisah&#039;s ghost pepper spicy chicken
#Joeyjios: Taking on Taufik Batisah's ghost pepper spicy chicken

Home Works

House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

9-year-old girl in China traumatised after lift slides down 18 floors
9-year-old girl in China traumatised after lift slides down 18 floors
Taufik Batisah&#039;s niece is &#039;trapped&#039; in Lebanon and he&#039;s seeking donations to bring her back safely
Taufik Batisah's niece is 'trapped' in Lebanon and he's seeking donations to bring her back safely
Frenzied shoppers and long queues as new Uniqlo x KAWS collection drops in Asia
$19.90 Uniqlo x KAWS tote bag being resold for $128 in Singapore
Hong Kong actor Keith Lee Siu Kei dies of liver cancer aged 69
Hong Kong actor Keith Lee Siu Kei dies of liver cancer aged 69

SERVICES