Thai junta chief Prayut vows to 'do his best' as civilian PM

Thailand's junta chief Prayut Chan-o-cha will lead an unwieldy 19-party coalition government that has a slim majority in the lower House of Representatives, but could be vulnerable to defections and infighting.

BANGKOK - Thailand's junta chief Prayut Chan-o-cha called on Thursday (June 6) for national unity and thanked members of parliament after they voted him in as a civilian prime minister, five years after he seized power in a military coup.

Mr Prayut easily defeated Mr Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, a charismatic political newcomer, by 500-244 votes in a combined ballot by both houses of parliament, one of which was entirely appointed in a process controlled by the junta.

The late Wednesday vote followed a general election on March 24, the first since Mr Prayut's 2014 coup, when he ousted an elected government and ushered in a phase of strict military rule.

The opposition Democratic Front of seven parties that voted for Mr Thanathorn says the electoral system was designed to extend and legitimise military domination of civilian government.