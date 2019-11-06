Thai junta leader Prayut Chan-o-cha gets royal endorsement for Prime Minister post

BANGKOK - Thailand's King formally endorsed former army chief Prayut Chan-o-cha as an elected Prime Minister on Tuesday (June 11), five years after he seized power in a military coup, though the make-up of his coalition government's Cabinet is unclear.

Mr Prayut's unwieldy coalition will face fierce opposition from the Democratic Front of seven parties that says the military junta's electoral rules ensured a victory for pro-army forces and whose members have been subjected to what they denounce as legal harassment.

Thailand held a bitterly fought general election in March, and the new Parliament last week voted for Mr Prayut as Prime Minister, thanks to the votes of the Upper House, the Senate, which was entirely appointed by the military junta that Mr Prayut had led since 2104.

In the 500-member elected Lower House of Representatives, his 19-party coalition holds only a slim majority and the media have been rife with reports of wrangling over Cabinet positions.