Thai kindergartener fights back, chases 'kidnapper' with broom in school drill

The roles were reversed in a kidnapping simulation at a kindergarten in Thailand when a young boy unexpectedly fought back and chased his 'kidnapper' away.

A video of the hilarious episode has gone viral on TikTok and garnered almost three million views since it was uploaded on Oct 6 by a woman named Salisa.

The incident occurred at a kindergarten in Nakhon Si Thammarat in southern Thailand, where the school was carrying out an abduction simulation to teach the students how to react in such situations.

In the video, a teacher is seen wearing sunglasses and a face cover, disguised as a kidnapper. She is also seen wielding an object that looks like a parang.

She appears to carry the boy outdoors before he slips out of her hands and manages to escape.

In an unexpected development, the boy notices a broom under the bench next to him and begins swinging it like a weapon while charging towards his 'kidnapper'.

Teachers watching the situation unfold were left in stitches as the boy continues to chase the 'kidnapper' around the school courtyard.

Another teacher even had to step in to try and calm the boy down while the others continue laughing uncontrollably.

Netizens were quick to flood the comments section, commending the boy for his bravery and quick thinking.

