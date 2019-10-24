Thai King fires 6 palace officials for 'extremely evil' conduct days after dismissing consort for disloyalty

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn dismissed six palace officials for "extremely evil" conduct, in an announcement from the palace on Oct 23, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP and Reuters

BANGKOK - Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has dismissed six palace officials for "extremely evil" conduct, a palace announcement said on Wednesday (Oct 23), in a shake-up that comes days after the sacking of the King's royal consort.

The six included a woman, a senior police official and two royal guards, all of whom worked in the palace.

AFP reported that "a nurse at the bedroom guard service" and a veterinarian were among those fired.

Two separate announcements published in the official royal gazette accused the six of severe disciplinary misconduct that caused harm to the royal service, and said they had been fired and stripped of all their official ranks.

"The King has ordered their dismissal from royal service... because of their severe disciplinary misconduct and deeds that are considered extremely evil," one of the announcements said.

The gazette alleged they exploited "their official positions for their own or other people’s gain".

Reuters was unable to reach the six officials for comment.

Former royal consort Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi was stripped of her titles in an extraordinary announcement on Monday, just months after the King made her his royal noble consort - the first such appointment in almost a century.

A palace statement on Monday accused her of being "disloyal" and conducting a rivalry with Queen Suthida, who married King Vajiralongkorn in May just days before his elaborate coronation.

Ms Sineenat, whose whereabouts since her dismissal are not known, has been trending on Thai social media with the hashtag #SaveKoi.

The Wednesday statements did not directly link the six sacked officials to Ms Sineenat's dismissal.

Since taking the throne following the death of his revered father King Bhumibol Adulyadej in 2016, King Vajiralongkorn has proved to be an assertive constitutional monarch, taking more direct control of royal affairs and the crown's vast wealth, and transferring two military units from the Royal Thai Army to his personal control.

Public criticism of the king or the royal family is illegal under Thailand's strict lese majeste laws, with insults to the monarchy punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

As the royal family is protected by lese majeste laws, scrutiny of it, or debate over its role, is almost impossible inside the kingdom. The public is often able to glean clues to the inner workings of the palace through its use of symbolic imagery and the fates of royal aides.

Former royal bodyguard and army nurse Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi was dismissed from the rank of Chao Khun Phra, or noble...

Posted by The Straits Times on Tuesday, October 22, 2019
More about
Thailand thai king King Maha Vajiralongkorn royalty

TRENDING

Malaysian wants &#039;offensive&#039; HK drama to be taken off the air
Malaysian wants 'offensive' HK drama to be taken off the air
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Thai King fires 6 palace officials for &#039;extremely evil&#039; conduct days after dismissing consort for disloyalty
Thai King fires 6 palace officials for 'extremely evil' conduct days after dismissing consort for disloyalty
Nicholas Tse refutes reports he is not on good terms with son Lucas
Nicholas Tse refutes reports he is not on good terms with son Lucas
Couple allegedly lived on prostitution earnings of dancer &#039;coaxed&#039; to provide sexual services
Couple allegedly lived on prostitution earnings of dancer 'coaxed' to provide sexual services
Hail a legit taxi near JB&#039;s City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours
Hail a legit taxi near JB's City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia&#039;s Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia's Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
Lorry travels against traffic in Geylang despite honks from motorists
Lorry travels against traffic in Geylang despite honks from motorists
Residential site off Upper Serangoon Road on sale for around $13.5m
Residential site off Upper Serangoon Road on sale for around $13.5m

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We got our hearts racing on board a luxury ship in Singapore, but it wasn&#039;t from a romantic dinner
We got our hearts racing on board a luxury ship in Singapore, but it wasn't from a romantic dinner
Weekend planner Oct 26-27: Indomie cafe in Singapore, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House &amp; other fun activities
Singapore's first Indomie cafe, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House & other fun activities this weekend
30-cent Gong Cha bubble tea at PLQ, Ikea&#039;s salted egg chicken wings &amp; other deals this week
30-cent Gong Cha bubble tea at PLQ, Ikea's salted egg chicken wings & other deals this week
Too many Singaporeans abroad? 6 cities to visit in Europe that are not Paris, London or Santorini
6 cities Singaporeans should visit in Europe that are not Paris, London or Santorini

Home Works

8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over &#039;inhumane&#039; live crab claw machine
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over 'inhumane' live crab claw machine
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Suspicious bulges in Thai women&#039;s underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Suspicious bulges in Thai women's underwear turn out to be bags of drugs

SERVICES