Thai King fires more officials for 'extremely evil' conduct, poor performance

BANGKOK - Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has fired four more officials, two palace announcements said on Tuesday (Oct 29), the latest shakeup after the sacking of the King's royal consort last week.

In one announcement, two palace officials, identified as bedroom guards, were fired for "extremely evil misconduct" and "adultery", which it said was a violation of a code of conduct for courtiers.

In another document, two military officers were fired for being "lax" in their duty as palace guards and "behaving unbecomingly of their ranks and titles".

The four were all stripped of their ranks and titles, the announcements said.

The four dismissals on Tuesday followed those of six palace officials last week, who were accused of severe disciplinary misconduct that caused harm to the royal service.