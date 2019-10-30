Thai King fires more officials for 'extremely evil' conduct, poor performance

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn (above) has proved to be an assertive constitutional monarch.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

BANGKOK - Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has fired four more officials, two palace announcements said on Tuesday (Oct 29), the latest shakeup after the sacking of the King's royal consort last week.

In one announcement, two palace officials, identified as bedroom guards, were fired for "extremely evil misconduct" and "adultery", which it said was a violation of a code of conduct for courtiers.

In another document, two military officers were fired for being "lax" in their duty as palace guards and "behaving unbecomingly of their ranks and titles".

The four were all stripped of their ranks and titles, the announcements said.

The four dismissals on Tuesday followed those of six palace officials last week, who were accused of severe disciplinary misconduct that caused harm to the royal service.

Since taking the throne following the death of his revered father in 2016, King Vajiralongkorn has proved to be an assertive constitutional monarch, taking more direct control of royal affairs and the crown's vast wealth, and transferring two military units from the army to his personal control.

Last week, the King also demoted Royal Consort Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi in an extraordinary announcement, just months after granting her the title.

She was accused of being "disloyal" and conducting a rivalry with Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, who married King Vajiralongkorn in May just days before his coronation.

More about
King Maha Vajiralongkorn Thailand

