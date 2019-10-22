Thai king strips 'disloyal' new royal consort of titles

BANGKOK - Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has stripped his newly named royal consort of her titles and military ranks for being "disloyal" and conducting a rivalry with Queen Suthida, the palace said late on Monday.

It made the extraordinary announcement just months after the king, who was officially crowned in May, made Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi a royal noble consort - the first such appointment in almost a century.

Sineenat, 34, had breached a code of conduct for courtiers and was disloyal, a two-page palace statement said.

"Royal Noble Consort Sineenat is ungrateful and behaves in ways unbecoming of her title. She is also not content with the title bestowed upon her, doing everything to rise to the level of the queen," the statement said.

PHOTO: AFP

The royal family had been scheduled to participate in the Royal Barge Procession on Thursday, one of the last ceremonies in the king's year-long coronation celebrations, but last week the event was postponed here until later in the year, with officials citing weather conditions.

King Vajiralongkorn was crowned here as constitutional monarch in May after first taking the throne following the 2016 death of his father, who reigned for 70 years.

Days before his coronation ceremonies, the king married the deputy head of his personal bodyguard, Suthida Tidjai, 41, giving her the title of Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana.

RISE AND FALL

Before July's of Sineenat's elevation, the title of royal noble consort had not been used since before the end of Thailand's absolute monarchy in 1932.

The following month, the palace released a set of unusually candid pictures here of Sineenat, along with her official biography on its website.