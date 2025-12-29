Thai maid seen on CCTV pouring disinfectant into baby's milk bottle, flees when confronted

A mother in Thailand has taken to social media to warn others of a maid who fled the household after allegedly feeding her son milk laced with disinfectant.

In a Facebook post on Dec 26, user Yokey R said her son, named Kirin, spent the night in hospital after drinking from his bottle that had a "strong smell and bitter taste".

"My heart is broken. I'm trembling with fear. I blame myself for not being more careful for not hiring someone better," she added.

Yokey said that she hired the maid on a temporary arrangement through a Facebook group after her regular housekeeper took a day off.

The woman was instructed to focus only on cleaning the house, as the household already employed another maid to take care of Kirin.

Yokey said that after Kirin drank the apparently tainted milk from his bottle, his grandmother noticed a strong "Dettol-like" chemical smell.

Alarmed, she took the bottle away and tasted it herself, discovering that it had a bitter taste.

"I was shocked and crying while rushing Kirin to hospital," said Yokey. "My father arrived home so I told him to ask the maid what she did to the bottle."

Yokey said the maid claimed that she had only wiped the bottle with a cloth that she used for cleaning the house, and then ran away from the home.

The mother later confirmed that Kirin is in stable condition while being closely monitored for any possible side effects from toxic substances.

Yokey then reviewed footage for the closed-circuit television cameras installed at home, which showed the maid apparently pouring disinfectant into Kirin's bottle.

The maid was also caught taking photographs of various items in the house.

Yokey said she has sent the contaminated milk to a laboratory for testing, while weighing whether to pursue legal action against the maid.

"This is a very expensive lesson for me," she added.

