Thai man's fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings, charity steps in to help

Over-accessorising can make you look gaudy at best and cause some serious health issues at worst, as one man from Bangkok learnt.

The man, who was spotted by a Facebook user on Oct 23, had numerous rings and rubber bands on his fingers that cut off his blood circulation, causing his flesh to swell and rot. Some of his fingers had even turned blue.

The 38-year-old man, who appeared to be living on the streets, had reportedly refused assistance from bystanders and had not sought any medical advice.

Bangkok-based charity Poh Teck Tung Foundation then stepped in, tracking him down and sending him to a hospital for treatment.

Photo: Screengrab/Facebook

At the hospital, medical staff carefully cut off the metal rings and rubber bands to free his fingers.

Photo:Screengrab/Facebook

According to media reports, the man did not need to have his fingers amputated and he is recovering well.

