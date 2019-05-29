Thai opposition says 'not too late' for parties to change minds as pro-junta talks stall after election

Pheu Thai party leader Sudarat Keyuraphan (right) speaks as secretary-general Phumtham Wechayachai looks on during a press conference in Bangkok on March 27, 2019.

BANGKOK - Thailand's main opposition Pheu Thai party on Wednesday (May 29) urged other parties that contested a March election to reject a coalition offer by a pro-army party seeking to keep the ruling junta chief as prime minister.

The appeal came as pro-junta Palang Pracharath's bid to cement a coalition government faltered when at least two of its presumed allies - the pro-establishment Democrat Party and Chart Thai Pattana - expressed new reservations and conditions.

Negotiations are going on two months after the election, held nearly five years after the then army chief Prayut Chan-o-cha seized power from a Pheu Thai government in 2014, the second military coup in a decade.

Pheu Thai, which leads the seven-party Democratic Front alliance that has accused the junta of manipulating the election, seized on the two parties' reluctance and urged unity against military dominance of government.

"It is not too late for any party to change their mind," said Pheu Thai's secretary-general Phumtham Wechayachai.

No one party won a majority in the House of Representatives in the election, but Palang Pracharath has an advantage under junta-written electoral rules that require the 250-seat Upper House Senate, appointed by the junta, to vote along with the 500-seat Lower House for prime minister.