Thai parties meet to discuss deal to keep coup leader as PM

BANGKOK - Two Thai political parties were meeting leaders of a pro-army party on Monday to discuss a possible deal to keep military junta chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha on as prime minister more than two months after a disputed election.

An agreement would likely sink the opposition Democratic Front coalition's bid to keep members of the junta from retaining dominance over the government five years after the army seized power in a coup.

The Democrat and Bhumjaithai parties would be given formal coalition invitations by Palang Pracharat, the pro-military party formed last year by members of the junta's Cabinet.

The two parties' seats would give the pro-army coalition a slim majority in the House of Representatives.