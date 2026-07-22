Thai PM Anutin serenades Chinese Premier Li with 'Tian Mi Mi' during lunch meeting

If they wanted something 'sweet' for dessert, consider it delivered.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul burst into song during his lunch meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday (July 20) in Bangkok, according to a TikTok video the Thai government uploaded that day.

In the video, which has since garnered over 22,200 views as at Tuesday evening, Anutin and Li can be seen sitting beside each other at a table.

Anutin is then handed a microphone, which he briefly inspects. The video then cuts to Anutin as he belts out —Teresa Teng's "Tian Mi Mi (Sweet as Honey)".

All present at the table break into smiles as he continues to sing, clapping along with his performance.

Mid-song, Anutin turns to Li as he sings the lyrics: "Where have I seen you before? Your smile is really familiar."

The video ends as the Thai leader completes the song.

@asiaone Thai PM Anutin Charvirakul on Monday (July 20) sang Teresa Teng's classic love song Tian Mi Mi during a lunch hosted by Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing. The Thai premier was in China for a five-day visit. #news #China #Thailand ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

In comments, many users praised Anutin's performance, with one user stating: "Now this is entertainment."

Another said: "Keep persevering! Music can unite us."

A comment also lauded Anutin: "Excellent! I commend the Prime Minister for securing the heart of his allies. He's bound to win them over to some extent."

This isn't the first time Anutin has used his musical talents during his meeting with other leaders.

In July, he played the classic "My Way", performed by Frank Sinatra, during his meeting with Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim — although he did so with a saxophone, while Anwar sang.

Prior to that, he also played a Vietnamese instrument during a meeting with the country's Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com