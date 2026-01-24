Thai police identify 3 boys who tried to set homeless man on fire for video views

Outrage erupted in Thailand last week after three children tried to set a homeless man on fire in Bangkok and posted a video of the incident online.

Local police have confirmed the identities of the male minors, who cannot be named as they are aged between nine and 15, reported media outlet Thaiger on Thursday (Jan 22).

They intend to charge the suspects with attempted murder and property damage, as a water pipe was damaged in the blaze.

However, broadcaster Channel 7 HD Thailand reported that they will be charged with arson and harassing the homeless man.

The incident took place on Jan 19 as the victim, identified as Karn, was sleeping under Ban Wa bridge in the Prawet area of Bangkok.

The 51-year-old, who makes a living by collecting and selling recyclable waste, told reporters from Channel 3 HD that he woke up when he felt something akin to cold water being splashed on him — an accelerant — before flames erupted shortly after.

He was injured but managed to escape the attack.

Karn said he had seen the three boys filming the incident.

He added that the suspects had been harassing him over the past month or two, throwing rocks at him and abusing him verbally, but he did not know them personally and had never spoken to them.

[embed]https://youtu.be/wXxQt7bGpaM?si=EU7dWyH8mUW-U0wt[/embed]

