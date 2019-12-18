Thai police make arrest over 'inappropriate' Facebook rally photo

BANGKOK - Thai police arrested a suspect behind an "inappropriate" photo posted on Facebook from an anti-government rally, a minister said on Wednesday (Dec 18), as the offending image went viral days after the largest protest since March's elections.

Downtown Bangkok saw thousands turn out on Saturday for a rally led by popular opposition frontman Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and his Future Forward Party (FFP) executives.

Carrying posters denouncing a "dictatorship" and calling for prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to "get out", the protesters rallied peacefully for an hour.

The event drew the ire of authorities, however, with Digital Economy and Society Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta singling out an "inappropriate post of a picture that has upset all Thais".

The photo shared was snapped during the rally, displaying a protester holding a profanity-laced sign decrying "dictatorship".

A mural of the revered late King Bhumibol Adulyadej appeared in the background.

Thailand has some of the world's harshest lese majeste laws, but the authorities have not specified what the suspect was charged with.

Buddhipongse said he had conducted investigations before the suspect's arrest, but refused to give any further details.

"No one can tolerate this kind of thing," he said in a Facebook post.