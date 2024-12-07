Thai police officer disguises as wrestler to arrest sexual assault suspect

Disguised as a wrestler, an undercover policeman showed up at a hotel room of an alleged sexual assault suspect in Thailand.

A 33-year-old Chinese national was arrested as part of the sting operation on Monday (Dec 2), the Bangkok Post reported.

The investigation began when an 18-year-old university student told the police that she was raped on Nov 19 evening.

She met the perpetrator, surnamed Su, at the MBK Center shopping mall in Central Bangkok, where he lured her to a hotel room on the pretext of learning Chinese and forced her to make a sex tape.

The devastated student told her family and lodged a police report after Su blackmailed her into meeting again for more sexual activities.

Su asked her to bring another man with her for "fancy sex", Pathum Thani Police Commander Lieutenant Colonel Theeradech Thammasuthee reportedly said.

As part of an covert operation, a police officer wore a wrestling outfit and waited for Su in a hotel room.

When the man entered the room, six other police officers, who were hiding in the wardrobe and under the bed, emerged and arrested him.

Thai media outlet Khaosod English reported that Su initially denied the allegations and claimed he was a tourist.

Police officers later found a phone with videos of rape, sadistic sexual acts and numerous upskirt videos, as well as a rope allegedly used during sexual intercourse.

Speaking to Thai media, the police said that they had carried out this ambush as the suspect was a foreigner with no fixed residence.

Police also found that Su committed other acts of sexual harassment and had a preference for voyeurism and exploitation.

Su is currently held in police custody while investigations are underway, according to Khaosod English.

