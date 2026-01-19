Thai police go viral with AI-generated Disney and anime outfits after arrests

In a creative twist, police in Thailand have found a fun and unique way to engage social media viewers by appearing in AI-generated animated outfits following an arrest.

In a viral Facebook post shared on Thursday (Jan 15), officers from Samchuk Police Station in Suphan Buri, Thailand, were digitally edited to appear in Disney princess outfits, accompanied by the caption: "Princess's mission to catch the thief."

The edits featured iconic Disney princesses such as Cinderella, Snow White, Ariel from The Little Mermaid, and Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

The next day, on Jan 16, local police conducted another operation, resulting in the arrest of a suspect wanted for multiple thefts, who was also charged with drug use and driving under the influence, reported the Bangkok Post.

This time, the officers were portrayed in outfits inspired by the anime series One Piece, featuring popular characters such as Luffy, Zoro, Sanji and others.

According to local police chief Kietchai Koetcho, the post was an idea from the investigation team aimed at making police communication more engaging for the public, reported Khaosod English.

Koetcho added that the cartoon-style images were created later using artificial intelligence to protect officers' identities, as officers wear standard uniforms during actual operations.

Despite the playful approach, Samchuk police emphasised that their primary mission remains maintaining public safety and community peace.

The posts have since garnered a combined total of over 66k likes and 18.2k shares.

