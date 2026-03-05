Thai poll body certifies election results, clearing path for new parliament

BANGKOK — Thailand's election commission said on Wednesday (March 4) it has certified 499 of 500 parliamentary seats won in last month's general election, clearing the way for a new house to convene and a new government to be formed.

Under the rules, the new parliament must meet within 15 days of certification. It will elect a speaker and deputy speaker and will then choose a prime minister, who will move to form a government.

The certified results show Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's Bhumjaithai Party winning 191 seats, followed by the People's Party on 120, the Pheu Thai Party on 74 and Kla Tham on 58.

Bhumjaithai has said it plans to form a coalition with third-place Pheu Thai and several smaller parties — an alliance that would hold an estimated 292 seats.

A new government is expected to begin working in April, a Bhumjaithai party official told Reuters.

The poll body said 37.8 million Thais voted in the Feb 8 election, representing 71.42 per cent eligible voters.

The commission said it still needs time to investigate 246 election-related complaints.

