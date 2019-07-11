Thai Prime Minister Prayut says Cambodian opposition leader Sam Rainsy not allowed to transit

BANGKOK - Thailand will not allow Cambodian opposition leader Sam Rainsy to transit through the kingdom in a bid to return to Phnom Penh, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Wednesday (Nov 6).

Rainsy, who has lived in France since 2015 to avoid jail for convictions he says are politically motivated, has promised a dramatic homecoming on Nov 9, Cambodia's Independence Day.

But Cambodia's strongman premier Hun Sen has said repeatedly that arrest warrants for his arch-rival have been sent to neighbouring countries and troops deployed at the Thai-Cambodian border to stop his return.

Mr Prayut confirmed that the authorities are on the lookout for Rainsy and any key opposition members.

"We will not allow anti-government (parties) to use Thailand as a base," the Thai leader said in an apparent reference to Rainsy's Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP).

The CNRP was dissolved in the lead-up to last year's heavily criticised elections in Cambodia, which Mr Hun Sen's party swept, turning the country into a one-party state.

Since then, key opposition members have fled the country. Police have rounded up dozens of opposition activists in recent weeks ahead of Rainsy's planned return.

In neighbouring Thailand, the authorities were sent photos of the opposition members and Rainsy - who on Tuesday posted a Thai Airways stub on social media showing a seat in his name on a Paris to Bangkok flight on Friday.