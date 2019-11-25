Thai prime minister taunted by woman over 'promises' during visit to market

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation and AsiaOne

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was mocked by a woman during his visit to a market when she started singing a song, "We will fulfil our promises", a military song aired during Prayut's first term as prime minister after the 2014 coup.

Prayut and his aides on Friday noon (November 22) toured Wanglang market, near Siriraj Hospital. Some people showed their support for the PM by taking photographs with him, shaking hands and hugging him.

One lady, however, taunted the premier by singing sarcastically the song, "We will fulfil our promises".

The song was written and aired after the 2014 coup. The lines of the song conveyed that military rule would not be for the long-term.

However, after promises to hold elections were broken by the junta government several times, many people used to sing that song when they wanted to mock the junta government, which ruled until the general election in March this year. 

Many still view the current coalition-led government as military rule in disguise after the junta-appointed senators voted for Prayut as prime minister.

More about
Thailand politicians

TRENDING

Just the tip: Singapore Social on Netflix
Just the tip: We review Singapore Social's 1st episode
Shoppers split on whether Orchard Christmas light-up is merry or muted
Shoppers split on whether Orchard Christmas light-up is merry or muted
Birthday girl, friends held by cops for 14 hours over white powder in hotel room
Birthday girl, friends held by cops for 14 hours over white powder in hotel room
Malaysia&#039;s Anwar Ibrahim: I will not accept Cabinet position in reshuffle
Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim: I will not accept Cabinet position in reshuffle
Remember her? Stephen Chow&#039;s CJ7 co-star is all grown up
Remember her? Stephen Chow's CJ7 co-star is all grown up
Hong Kong democrats score landslide victory in local elections amid record voter turnout
Hong Kong democrats score landslide victory in local elections amid record voter turnout
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at home
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at home
Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan &#039;chased away&#039; by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan 'chased away' by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage
10 signs your husband is cheating, according to a former mistress
10 signs your husband is cheating, according to a former mistress
Hong Kong man, 43, arrested over photos of elite &#039;Flying Tigers&#039; police squad in action near PolyU clash
Hong Kong man, 43, arrested over photos of elite 'Flying Tigers' police squad in action near PolyU clash
Father creates app that forces kids to reply ASAP
Father creates app that forces kids to reply ASAP

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

McDonald&#039;s Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14
McDonald's Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14
We&#039;ve got the secrets to make a vacation more affordable (or even free)!
We've got the secrets to make a vacation more affordable (or even free)!
10 best thanksgiving buffets and more to book ASAP this November 2019 in Singapore
10 best thanksgiving buffets and more to book ASAP this November 2019 in Singapore
Best spas in Bangkok for massages, facials, skin care, and all-round pampering
Best spas in Bangkok for massages, facials, skin care, and all-round pampering

Home Works

House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer&#039;s daughter explains Facebook post
Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer's daughter explains Facebook post
Waitresses in Bangkok fined for serving customers in &#039;naked&#039; apron uniforms
Waitresses in Bangkok fined for serving customers in 'naked' apron uniforms
Malaysian influencer disappointed with Malay men after kopitiam first dates
Malaysian influencer disappointed with Malay men after kopitiam first dates
Simplicity draws first week&#039;s winners of Total Defence logo competition
Simplicity draws first week's winners of Total Defence logo competition

SERVICES