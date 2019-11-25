Thai prime minister taunted by woman over 'promises' during visit to market

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was mocked by a woman during his visit to a market when she started singing a song, "We will fulfil our promises", a military song aired during Prayut's first term as prime minister after the 2014 coup.

Prayut and his aides on Friday noon (November 22) toured Wanglang market, near Siriraj Hospital. Some people showed their support for the PM by taking photographs with him, shaking hands and hugging him.

One lady, however, taunted the premier by singing sarcastically the song, "We will fulfil our promises".

The song was written and aired after the 2014 coup. The lines of the song conveyed that military rule would not be for the long-term.

However, after promises to hold elections were broken by the junta government several times, many people used to sing that song when they wanted to mock the junta government, which ruled until the general election in March this year.

Many still view the current coalition-led government as military rule in disguise after the junta-appointed senators voted for Prayut as prime minister.